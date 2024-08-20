Mirzapur’ Star Shubhrajyoti Barat To Perform In Guwahati Theatre Festival 2024

Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Guwahati, Aug 20: Renowned actor Shubhrajyoti Barat, who gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Rati Shankar Shukla in the hit television series Mirzapur and his role in the critically acclaimed film Article 15, is all set to take the stage by storm at the upcoming GPlus Guwahati Theatre Festival 2024.

Scheduled to take place in September, the festival promises to bring an exciting lineup of performances to the city, and Barat’s involvement is expected to be a major highlight. His performance is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him live on stage.

