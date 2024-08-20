“No Clear Roadmap To Restore Peace In Manipur”: State Congress Chief Lambasts BJP

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 20: Manipur Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh has accused the BJP-led state and central governments of failing to provide a clear plan to restore peace in Manipur. Singh claimed the ruling party’s negligence and lack of response have exacerbated the ongoing crisis.

In an interview with ANI, Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur in the 15 months since violence erupted. He stated that despite repeated appeals from the Congress and the INDIA bloc, the central government has not offered a concrete solution to the conflict.

Singh argued that the unrest in Manipur is a direct result of governmental inaction. “The central government’s silence and neglect have allowed the situation to worsen,” he said.

Singh also expressed frustration over the Centre’s disregard for demands for the resignation of Manipur’s Chief Minister, accusing the government of ignoring the state’s problems. He questioned the central leadership’s commitment to Manipur’s well-being.

Additionally, Singh objected to the use of the term “Chin State of Manipur” in the North East Council’s Vision India 2047 draft, which has since been corrected following objections from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

On August 15, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met with Manipuri residents in Delhi, urging Prime Minister Modi to visit the affected state. Gandhi highlighted the severe impact of the conflict on local communities and called for urgent action towards peace.

The violence, which began in May 2023 over disputes related to Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community, continues to affect Manipur, with intermittent incidents and heavy security in place.