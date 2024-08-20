Rajya Sabha By-Election in Tripura: BJP Nominates Rajib Bhattacharjee & Sudhan Das from CPIM-led Left Front

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 20, 2024: Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya has been nominated as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Tripura. The announcement came after an extensive meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday, where the names of nine BJP candidates were revealed across four states.

Expressing his gratitude, Rajib Bhattacharya humbly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s state president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for his nomination. In his message, he stated, “I will be eternally grateful to everyone for believing in me and deeming me worthy as a Rajya Sabha candidate. In the coming days, I will work on the direction given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim of making India a global leader and making Tripura a better Tripura.” He further emphasized his commitment to the party, declaring, “I will work for the Bharatiya Janata Party till the last moment of my life.”

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha also extended his congratulations to Rajib Bhattacharya. In a social media post, he wrote, “You will definitely win and work for the development of Tripura in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Similarly, MP Biplab Kumar Deb conveyed his best wishes on social media, stating, “Heartiest wishes and congratulations to the state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya for being nominated as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Tripura.”

In a parallel development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tripura State Committee, has decided to field former MLA Sudhan Das (64) for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Tripura. The election is scheduled for September 3, 2024. Sudhan Das, a prominent Dalit leader and General Secretary of the Tripura Tapashili Jati Samanyaya Samiti, has served as an MLA from the Rajnagar (SC) assembly constituency in South Tripura for six terms.

This by-election is poised to be a significant event in Tripura’s political scenario with both major parties fielding strong candidates.