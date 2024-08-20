Security Forces Recover Large Cache Of Ammunition In Churachandpur District

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, security forces have recovered a substantial cache of ammunition during search operations in S. Nabil Village, Churachandpur District. The seized items include 67 improvised mortar shells, 25 fuse primers, and 9 miscellaneous items.

The search and area domination operations were part of a broader strategy to secure fringe and vulnerable areas in the hill and valley districts. The recovery underscores ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

In other news, a statement by Manipur Police control room said movement of 69 vehicles along National Highway 2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.