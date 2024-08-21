Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh: WCD Director Inspects East Siang Facilities, Reviews Schemes

Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 21: Director of Women and Child Development (WCD) TP Loyi conducted a two-day visit to East Siang on August 20-21, inspecting various facilities and reviewing schemes under Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

Loyi visited the One Stop Centre, Observation cum Special Home, and SEED’s Children’s Home, interacting with inmates and staff, and emphasizing the importance of punctuality in performing duties. She also distributed fruit baskets to the inmates.

A coordination meeting was held at the Office Chamber of DD ICDS cum DCPO, where the ongoing schemes implemented at the district level were discussed. Loyi reviewed the progress of the Golden Jubilee Anganwadi Kendras project, sanctioned last year, with CDPOs of East Siang district.

The CDPOs briefed Loyi on the status of the Golden Jubilee Anganwadi Kendras, providing updates on the project’s implementation.

