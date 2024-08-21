Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam BJP Candidates File Nomination Papers For Rajya Sabha Election

Assam, Featured, Northeast
Guwahati, August 21: In a significant political development, NDA-supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Rameswar Teli and Ranjan Das filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Guwahati today.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP President Bhavesh Kalita, Assam Gana Parishad President Atul Bora, and UPPL leader UG Brahma accompanied the candidates during the nomination filing at the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The filing of nomination papers marks a significant step in the Rajya Sabha election, which is expected to be a keenly contested affair. The election is scheduled to take place on September 2, 2024.

