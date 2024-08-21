Assam Rifles Launches Relief & Rescue Operations Amidst Incessant Rains in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2024: Amidst incessant rains inundating large areas of state of Tripura, Assam Rifles has launched Relief & Rescue Operations in East Kanchanbari of Kumarghat, Unakoti district and Karbook and Amarpur of Gomati district, Tripura.

Two columns for Flood Relief have been immediately launched by Assam Rifles on the night of 20 August 24 following the requisition from civil administration in view of incidents of landslides and rising water levels.

Assam Rifles launched the rescue operations as hundreds of homes went under water in the state periphery due to surge of flash flood following 72 hours of incessant rains.

While Haora, Karki, Dhalai, Manu, Muhuri and Gomati rivers swelled dangerously, the rains lashed out at the upper catchment areas as well. These six rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

5607 families have been shifted to 183 relief camps in wake of deteriorating situation due to rise in water levels of rivers.

Assam Rifles following its tradition of being the first responder is working in close coordination with civil administration to reduce the plight of stranded citizens alongwith providing relief to them.