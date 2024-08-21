COCOMI Demands Immediate Legal Action Over ‘Chin State Of Manipur’ Controversy

NET Web Desk

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for swift legal action against those responsible for including the term “Chin State of Manipur” in the draft Vision Document 2047 by the North Eastern Council (NEC). COCOMI has condemned this inclusion as a direct threat to the indigenous population of Manipur, warning that if the central government fails to act, they are prepared to mobilize widespread agitations across the state.

The term “Chin State of Manipur” appeared in Chapter 3 of the NEC’s draft Vision Document 2047, sparking controversy and strong objections. Although the term was later removed following a protest by Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), COCOMI insists that this was not a mere oversight. The organization contends that this so-called “error” reflects a deliberate attempt to undermine and confuse Manipur’s identity.

COCOMI Coordinator Somorendro Thokchom, speaking to the media, emphasized that this incident is not an isolated one. He referenced a previous controversy during the ongoing crisis when Bir Tikendrajit Airport in Imphal was mistakenly labeled as “Imphal Airport Lamka” on airline tickets. Despite public outrage, the issue was quietly dismissed with a brief clarification, and no legal action was taken against those responsible. Thokchom expressed concern that this repeated pattern suggests a calculated strategy by certain groups, including illegal Kuki immigrants, to destabilize Manipur’s identity and existence.

Thokchom further alleged that these actions are part of a broader scheme. He pointed to reports that Kuki leaders have coerced indigenous communities, such as the Icum Kom, Kharam, and Aimol near Nambol Leimaram in Bishnupur district, to adopt Kuki surnames like Haokip on their Aadhaar cards. Those who refuse, he claimed, are denied government benefits, enforced by Kuki MLAs. He also highlighted the renaming of various locations under central schemes in Moreh, where traditional names like Bazar Lamkhai, Premnagar, and Heinoumakhong have been replaced with Kuki names such as Kuki Molaphai, Ngamkhaiveng, and Chinkinveng.

COCOMI has made it clear that if both the state and central governments do not initiate legal proceedings against those involved in these acts, the organization, with the backing of the people of Manipur, will launch a series of protests against the authorities.