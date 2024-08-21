Kerela Police Intensify Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Assam Girl

NET Web Desk

The Kerala police have launched a massive search operation to locate Thasmid Thamasum, a 13-year-old girl from Assam who went missing from her rented home in Kazhakkoottam, near the state capital.

Thasmid, the eldest daughter of a daily wage earner from Assam, was last seen at around 10:30 am on Tuesday. Her parents lodged a complaint with the local police after an initial search, prompting a widespread search operation.

Police have examined CCTV visuals from various parts of the city, including railway and bus stations. A woman passenger reported seeing a girl resembling Thasmid on a Kanyakumari-bound train and shared a photo of the girl, who was found crying on the train. Thasmid’s parents confirmed that the photo was of their missing daughter.

Kerala police have extended their search to the Kanyakumari region in Tamil Nadu based on some information. However, there is no confirmation yet as to whether the girl reached Kanyakumari.

The police are working tirelessly to locate Thasmid and ensure her safe return to her family. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.