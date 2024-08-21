Nagaland Board Of School Education Notifies Dates For Filling Up Of Forms For HSLC And HSSLC 2025 Exams

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 21: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the dates for filling up forms for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations 2025.

According to the notification, the application window will be open from September 17 to September 30, 2024, for Regular, Repeaters, and Compartmental students. Candidates can access the application forms on the NBSE portal at nbsenl.edu.in.

Institutions and centers have been instructed to log in to the NBSE portal, verify the forms, and pay the examination fee for their candidates within the specified dates.

The NBSE has urged all intending candidates to fill up their application forms within the stipulated time frame to avoid any last-minute hassles.