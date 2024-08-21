Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Governor Declares Saturday August 24 As Working Day

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 21: In view of the upcoming 5th Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on August 27, 2024, Nagaland Governor has declared August 24, 2024, as a working day for all State Government offices located in Kohima.

The declaration, made in anticipation of the legislative session, aims to ensure uninterrupted government services and preparations. All Administrative Heads and Heads of Departments have been instructed to ensure full attendance of officers and staff in their respective departments on August 24, which falls on the 4th Saturday of the month.

