Nagaland: NPP Demands Action On Deteriorating Pfutsero-Zhavame road

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 21: The National People’s Party (NPP) of the 17th Chizami Assembly Constituency has issued a strong statement expressing grave concerns over the deplorable condition of the Pfutsero-Zhavame road, urging immediate government intervention.

The vital roadway, connecting Nagaland and Manipur, and serving four key villages and towns, has been left in disrepair for years, causing significant hardships for residents and impacting the local economy.

In 2021, a group of youths initiated a crowdfunding campaign to repair a crucial 10-kilometer stretch of the road, but the current state remains dire.

The community argues that the government must be held accountable for financial losses due to poor road conditions, which hinder farmers’ ability to transport produce to markets.

The NPP is urging the state government to take immediate action to rectify the issue, warning that public patience is wearing thin. The community demands their fundamental right to a safe and accessible road, calling for justice and a road that meets their basic needs without further delay.