Sikkim Govt To Publish Official Notifications In Both English And Nepali Languages

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 21: In a significant move to promote transparency and inclusivity, the Sikkim State Home Department has issued a notification announcing that all official notifications and Gazettes will henceforth be published in both English and Nepali languages.

The decision, made in pursuance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay’s announcement on August 20 during the 33rd Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas celebration, aims to ensure equitable access to government information and services for all citizens of Sikkim.

The move also recognizes the importance of the Nepali language in the cultural heritage and identity of the people of Sikkim, promoting linguistic diversity and inclusivity.

This decision is expected to benefit the Nepali-speaking population of Sikkim, ensuring they have access to official information and services in their native language, and fostering greater transparency and accountability in governance.