Sikkim: Urban Task Force On Immunization Meets To Boost Vaccination Coverage In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 21: A meeting of the Urban Task Force on Immunization was held today at the Conference Hall, Gangtok Municipal Corporation, to discuss ways to improve immunization coverage and reduce vaccine-preventable diseases in urban areas.

The meeting was chaired by R.B. Bhandari, Municipal Commissioner, Gangtok Municipal Corporation, and attended by various health officials and experts.

The main objective of the Urban Task Force on Immunization is to bring focus on improving immunization and reducing morbidity related to vaccine-preventable diseases in urban contexts.

Dr. Mingma D.Lassopa presented a detailed report on the status and performance of the Universal Immunization Program for the first quarter of UPHC-Gangtok and Ranipool. The meeting also discussed the preparedness for the Universal Immunization Program and the observance of National Deworming Day.

The chairperson suggested that all members of the Urban Task Force on Immunization Committee attend meetings compulsorily, maintain proper records, and share monthly performance reports. Members were also asked to visit Routine Immunization sessions for monitoring and supervision.

The meeting concluded with the scheduling of the next quarter meeting in the second week of October 2024.