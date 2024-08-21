Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Urges Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains and Power Disruptions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2024: As heavy rains and inclement weather continue to batter Tripura, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has issued a public appeal urging residents to remain vigilant. “I appeal to all the people of the state to stay alert during this adverse weather,” Nath said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The minister also called on engineers, workers, and officials of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) to exercise caution while providing electricity services. “Transformers have been submerged in many areas, and high tension line towers and electric poles have been destabilized. Wires are broken in several places,” Nath noted, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

He further urged all personnel involved in power management—including helpers, linemen, operators, and higher authorities—to prioritize safety. “I request everyone involved to take necessary precautions and, if required, temporarily shut down services to ensure public safety,” Nath added.