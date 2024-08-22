Assam Govt To Introduce Law Mandating Security Clearance For Universities

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Agu 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the state government will introduce a new law requiring compulsory security clearance for the establishment of universities in Assam.

The move comes after several institutions from Kerala expressed interest in setting up universities in Muslim-majority areas of Assam, raising concerns about potential security risks. Sarma criticized the previous Congress government for not having a provision for security clearance, allowing unauthorized universities to operate.

The new law, expected to be enacted within 2-3 months, will also mandate security clearance for opening nursing, medical, and dental colleges. The Chief Minister cited suspicious backgrounds of certain Kerala-based universities intending to open campuses in Barak Valley and Barpeta, prompting the need for stricter regulations.

Sarma also mentioned the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), which he alleged lacks support from the Meghalaya government and has been defended by Assam Congress leaders despite contributing to flash floods in Guwahati.