Durand Cup 2024: Shillong Lajong Stun East Bengal With 2-1 Victory, Reach Semi-Finals

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 22: In a thrilling quarter-final encounter, Shillong Lajong FC edged out East Bengal FC with a narrow 2-1 victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday. Figo Syndai’s late winning goal sealed the fate of the Kolkata giants, who crashed out of the tournament.

Shillong Lajong FC took an early lead through Marcos Rudwere’s header in the eighth minute. East Bengal FC equalized in the 77th minute through Nandhakumar Sekar, but Syndai’s late winner secured the win for the hosts.

With this victory, Shillong Lajong FC have secured their spot in the semi-finals, where they will face NorthEast United. The match was a testament to Shillong Lajong’s determination and tactical discipline, as they managed to outlast a strong East Bengal side.