Flood Devastation Hits Belonia Region In South Tripura

Belonia, August 22: The Belonia region in South Tripura district faced severe devastation on Wednesday, displacing hundreds and causing widespread distress among residents due to unprecedented rainfall-induced flooding.

A team led by CPIM Belonia divisional secretary Comrade Tapas Dutta, MLA Ashok Mitra, and others visited the flood-hit areas to assess the situation and meet affected communities.

Vishnu Muhuri, a resident, stated that he hadn’t seen such catastrophic conditions in over 40 years.

At least 13 relief camps have been set up, with areas like Meghar Ambari and Ram Kishorepur particularly hard-hit. Two deaths have been reported, and 300 families have been displaced in Amjad City alone.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited flood-affected areas and relief camps, interacting with victims and assuring government support. He also assessed the flood situation through the Integrated Command & Control Centre.

CM Saha emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle the natural calamity and support those affected. Relief operations continue, with efforts to ensure those affected receive necessary support.