IIT Guwahati Participates In INUP Users Meet 2024

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 22: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) participated in the INUP Users Meet 2024, a national event co-organized by the INUP host institutes and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The INUP Users Meet provided a platform for innovators, experts, and stakeholders to exchange insights and discuss the expansion of excellence in nanoelectronics research across India.

Secretary of MeitY, S Krishnan, emphasized INUP’s pivotal role in advancing nanoelectronics research in India, stating, “INUP has become a cornerstone of nanoelectronics research in India, functioning as a national facility accessible to all academic and research institutions.”

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IITG, stated, “IIT Guwahati is proud to be part of the INUP initiative, which has significantly contributed to the advancement of nanoelectronics research in India.”

The event featured success stories from INUP users, keynote addresses by leading experts, technical sessions, poster presentations, and interactive discussions.

Outstanding contributors to the program were recognized during the felicitation ceremony.

IITG was represented by 43 participants from the Northeast region, selected across various categories.

The INUP Users Meet 2024 highlighted the importance of expanding the INUP program to more users, fostering startups, enhancing collaborations, creating employment opportunities, and boosting the semiconductor industry in India.