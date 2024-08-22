Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Landslide Blocks National Highway-29 Strands 100 Trucks In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 22: A massive landslide near Dzüdza Bridge under Sechu Zubza in Kohima district has caused significant disruption along National Highway-29, leaving approximately 100 trucks stranded near the Chathe River Bridge in Chümoukedima district.

The landslide, triggered by relentless rains, has completely blocked the highway, making it impassable for both commercial and private vehicles.

Stranded truck drivers, stuck at the site for the past five days, expressed growing frustration and concern as they await clearance to continue their journey to Kohima.

In light of the disruption, the All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) has fixed the taxi fare between Kohima and Dimapur, setting a new rate of 500 rupees per passenger due to the longer and diverted route.

Efforts are underway to clear the landslide and restore traffic flow along the vital highway.

