Manipur CM Chairs Series Of Key Review Meetings; Discuss developmental, welfare projects

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh conducted a series of significant review meetings today at his secretariat office, focusing on the state’s development, infrastructure, youth engagement, and minority welfare.

The Chief Minister first chaired a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), where he assessed the status of various infrastructure projects across the state. Discussions centered around measures to facilitate the smooth functioning of the department and ensuring the last-mile delivery of development works to benefit the people of Manipur.

Following this, the CM presided over a review meeting of the Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Department. The meeting focused on the initiatives taken up under the department, exploring ways to enhance community engagement, and the promotion of sports and youth activities across the state.

In another session of the day, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired the General Body Meeting of the Manipur Other Backward Classes Economic Development Society (MOBEDS). The discussion revolved around the implementation of developmental schemes, infrastructure projects, and welfare initiatives aimed at supporting the growth and development of minority communities, OBCs, and Scheduled Castes in the state.