Meghalaya: Ri-Bhoi District Police Foil HNLC’s IED Plot, Arrest 3 Suspected Members

NET Web Desk

Nongpoh, August 22: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi district police arrested three suspected members of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in connection with a plot to plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Equest Langsiang (31), a suspected HNLC member, was arrested from Bethany Hospital junction. Incriminating evidence was recovered from his mobile phone, which was seized. Two more suspects, Deiborlangki Sariang (31) and Markhlan Biam (34), were apprehended from Jowai and Nartiang, respectively.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects were planning to plant IEDs on August 14 and 15, 2024, under the direction of Bangladesh-based HNLC leaders. The police have registered a case vide Nongpoh PS Case No.87(08)2024 U/s 113 (3) (5) BNS.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about the plot and the involvement of other HNLC members.