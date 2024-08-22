Mizoram To Launch Universal Health Care System With ADB Funding

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, August 22: Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced the launch of a new healthcare scheme, the ‘Universal Health Care System’, which will cover the entire population, including government employees and pensioners. The scheme will be introduced after signing a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will provide Rs 1,000 crore in funding.

The current Mizoram Health Care Scheme has outstanding medical bills of over Rs 9.8 crore for 2,921 beneficiaries, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive healthcare system. Additionally, 243 villages in the state lack health centers or clinics, underscoring the challenges in accessing healthcare services.

The new scheme aims to address these gaps and provide universal access to healthcare services in Mizoram. The government will work towards establishing a robust healthcare infrastructure, including health centers and clinics, to ensure that all citizens have access to quality healthcare.