Protest Rally By Manipur Congress Demands JPC Probe Into Alleged Modi-Adani Mega Scam

NET Web Desk

A protest rally organized by the Manipur State Congress Committee (MPCC) took place today in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Sangakpham, Imphal. The protestors demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into what they have termed the “Modi-Adani Mega Scam.”

The rally was led by prominent Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gaikhangam, and several former ministers, MLAs, and key party figures. A significant number of party supporters gathered to express their strong disapproval of the alleged scam, calling for an immediate and thorough investigation.

The demand for a JPC was reinforced by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s recent statement, asserting that a committee would be formed within a month to investigate the “Modani Mega Scam.” Ramesh accused the government of illegal over-invoicing of coal and power equipment, laundering Rs 20,000 crore back into Adani companies, and forcing Indian businesses to divest assets under the Modi regime. He further alleged that the government was enriching the Prime Minister’s close associates at the expense of Indian consumers, who have faced rising electricity prices and airport fees.

The rally in Sangakpham is part of a broader nationwide campaign by the Congress party, aiming to hold the Modi government accountable for its alleged involvement in the scam and to ensure a transparent investigation. The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the Narendra Modi government following the recent Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigation, which raised new allegations against the Adani Group. The party labeled it as the “biggest scam in independent India” and questioned the credibility of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) recent investigation, which cleared the Adani Group of any wrongdoing.