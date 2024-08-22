Security Forces Rescue An Abducted Person, Arrest Two KCP Members In Imphal East

NET Web Desk

In a swift operation, Security Forces successfully rescued one abducted individual and apprehended two persons involved in the abduction, both identified as members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The operation took place at the Joint Sawombung Naka Post under the jurisdiction of Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East District.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Konjengbam Narendra, also known as Naoton Singh (31), and Maibam Priya Devi (31). Authorities also seized a four-wheeler vehicle used in the abduction during the operation.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the involvement of the arrested individuals and to prevent such incidents in the future.