Seven BJP MLAs, Including Two Cabinet Ministers, Demand Probe Into Manipur CM’s Alleged Role In Ethnic Violence

NET Web Desk

Seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including two cabinet ministers in the N. Biren Singh-led Manipur government, have called for the formation of a committee to investigate the Chief Minister. The demand comes amid allegations that Biren Singh played a role in last year’s violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

A total of ten Kuki-Zo MLAs, including the seven from the ruling BJP, issued a joint statement expressing grave concerns over the Chief Minister’s conduct. They questioned his involvement in the ethnic violence that has deeply affected the state, alleging that Biren Singh, who is from the Meitei community, facilitated the massacre of the Kuki community.

The MLAs have released an audio tape, purportedly revealing that the Chief Minister used his authority to protect the Meitei community while allowing the exploitation of the Kuki community. They further claim that despite warnings from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur, Biren Singh continued to incite the public, leading to widespread unrest.

The MLAs accuse the Chief Minister of permitting the looting of nearly 5,000 weapons from police forces across the state, which have reportedly been used to fuel the violence. No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents, raising suspicions about Biren Singh’s involvement.

A particularly damning allegation from the MLAs claims that Biren Singh, in the leaked audio tape, admitted he could “kill 300 Kukis and still be forgiven,” though he asserted that the Meitei community would not permit such actions. This revelation has intensified the political crisis within the BJP, with the seven MLAs demanding immediate action against the Chief Minister.

The ten Kuki-Zo MLAs have called for the swift formation of a commission to investigate the allegations against Biren Singh. They stated that if found guilty, the Chief Minister should be prosecuted and removed from office to prevent him from influencing the investigation.

The Manipur government has twice denied the allegations, first on August 7, after the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) released a portion of the audio clip, and again on August 20, following a report by *The Wire*. The state government dismissed the audio as “doctored” and accused it of being an attempt to derail peace talks.

The MLAs also pointed to a Facebook post by the Chief Minister’s brother, Rajendro Nong, who they claim threatened those responsible for leaking the sensitive tape. The MLAs assert that the audio clip further confirms their belief in the Chief Minister’s complicity in state-sponsored ethnic cleansing.