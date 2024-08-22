Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Assesses Flood Situation in Agartala, Urges People to Calm

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2024: Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha visited the flood-affected areas in the capital city of Agartala today, urging residents to remain calm amidst unprecedented rainfall.

“The rain has not stopped. Tripura has not seen such rainfall before,” Dr. Saha told journalists. “All the rivers across the state have reached critical levels, and the water level has crossed the warning limit.”

Dr. Saha also informed that he had spoken with the Home Minister earlier in the day regarding the flood situation. “The NDRF team from Arunachal Pradesh has already arrived in the state. Additionally, two helicopters and boats have been arranged for rescue operations. The Centre has assured all kinds of cooperation,” he stated.

Reiterating his appeal, Dr. Saha said, “I urge the people not to panic.”