Tripura: Heavy Rains Claim Seven Lives at Santirbazar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2024: In a devastating incident, seven members from two families lost their lives due to heavy rains in Ashwini Tripura Para, under Gardang Panchayat of Santirbazar subdivision, South Tripura district. The torrential downpour led to a tragic accident last night, resulting in the deaths of five members from one family and two from another.

So far, six bodies have been recovered with the help of local residents. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the body of the seventh victim. The victims have been identified as Umacharan Tripura (25), Mandira Tripura (23), Prasenjit Tripura (21), Ajay Tripura (16), Rakesh Tripura (18), Jyotika Tripura (21), and Kumtuisa Tripura (3).

The heavy rains have caused significant damage across the Santirbazar subdivision and the entire state. Just a day prior, a landslide in the Devipur area claimed the lives of three family members. The recent incident in Ashwini Tripura Para has cast a pall over the entire community, leaving residents in mourning and highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing weather conditions.

Local residents have been instrumental in the recovery efforts, working tirelessly to locate and retrieve the victims. The community remains on high alert as the heavy rains continue to pose a threat to the region.