Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Union Minister Reviews Central Schemes In Meghalaya, Commends State’s Progress

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary reviewed various central schemes being implemented in Meghalaya during his visit to Shillong on Monday.

Meghalaya Minister of Water Resource Department, C Ymbon was also present during the meeting in the state secretariat along with senior officials.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of schemes in Meghalaya and offered suggestions for mitigating scarcity of water during the dry season, including construction of reservoirs.

On the issue of Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate, he highlighted the importance of education and specifically on the importance of increasing female literacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News