Union Minister Reviews Central Schemes In Meghalaya, Commends State’s Progress

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary reviewed various central schemes being implemented in Meghalaya during his visit to Shillong on Monday.

Meghalaya Minister of Water Resource Department, C Ymbon was also present during the meeting in the state secretariat along with senior officials.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of schemes in Meghalaya and offered suggestions for mitigating scarcity of water during the dry season, including construction of reservoirs.

On the issue of Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate, he highlighted the importance of education and specifically on the importance of increasing female literacy.