Arunachal Minister Gabriel D Wangsu Promotes Agri-Horti Initiatives In West Kameng District

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 23: Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries, Gabriel D Wangsu, embarked on a 3-day tour to West Kameng district, aiming to boost agricultural and horticultural development in the region. Accompanied by senior officials, the Minister visited the State Horticulture Farm and Government Trout Farm at Shergaon, where he was warmly welcomed by local MLA Tseten Chombay Kee and district administration officials.

During the visit, the Minister appreciated the efforts of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local farmers, encouraging them to continue farming for economic sustenance and self-employment. He announced the customization of a millet de-husking machine to cater to local farmers’ needs.

At the Government Trout Hatchery Farm, the Minister advised officials to enhance infrastructure to increase revenue generation and design a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preserving and multiplying the rare Brown Trout Species found only in West Kameng and Tawang districts. He also visited a private trout farm and emphasized the need to popularize trout farming among young farmers, recognizing its potential to boost growth in the region.