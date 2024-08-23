Arunachal Pradesh: APWWS Calls For Action Against Miss Arunachal Organization Over Unpaid Reimbursement

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, August 23: Tengam Celine Koyu, the Miss India Arunachal 2022 titleholder, has raised allegations against the Miss Arunachal organization, claiming non-payment of promised reimbursement of Rs 10 lakhs for the year 2022.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed concern for the safety and security of women in various fields and has stood in solidarity with Tengam Celine Koyu in her fight for justice.

Koyu has served a legal notice to the management of Miss Arunachal Organization for early disbursement of the held-up amount she is entitled to receive.

The APWWS has stressed the need for a committee with a woman of strong integrity to oversee women-related state events and prevent exploitation and harassment.

Koyu has expressed her concerns, stating, “I may eventually receive the amount, but who will compensate for the mental unrest I have faced?”

A press briefing was held at Arunachal Press Club, Itanagar, where Koyu alleged negligence from the management of Miss Arunachal Organization in paying the reimbursement she was to receive.