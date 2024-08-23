Arunachal Pradesh Launches Apple Picking Bonanza, Unveils Cutting-Edge Agri Bot For Precision Farming

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 23: In a significant boost to the horticulture sector, Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries, Gabriel D Wangsu, inaugurated the Apple Picking Bonanza initiative at Shergaon in West Kameng District today. The event marked the introduction of the Agri Bot, an innovative agricultural drone designed to optimize spraying processes and irrigation.

Developed by Iotech from DroneTech Lab, the AI-driven drone boasts impressive specifications, poised to enhance precision in farming practices, leading to better yield predictions, disease detection, and overall crop management. Local MLA Tseten Chombay praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of technology in supporting farmers, preserving traditions, and promoting the horticulture sector’s development.