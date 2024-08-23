Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Crop Calendar To Boost Farm Productivity

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, August 23: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Geku in Upper Siang District has launched a comprehensive crop calendar to assist farmers in optimizing crop management and decision-making.

Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu officially released the crop calendar at a ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar.

According to Oyinti Megu, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, Upper Siang, the primary goal of the crop calendar is to enable farmers to make well-informed decisions, optimize crop selection, improve crop management, and boost productivity and farm income.

The launch of the crop calendar marks a significant step forward in supporting farmers in Upper Siang and other regions of Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the state’s broader agricultural development goals.

The event was attended by Talem Taboh, MLA of Rumgong, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture Vivek Pandey, Agriculture Production Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh G. Kadirvel, and Director of ATARI, Zone VI in Guwahati, among other distinguished dignitaries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News