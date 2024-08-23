Assam CM Promises Swift Action Against Perpetrators Of Minor’s Rape

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised swift action against the perpetrators of the horrific rape of a minor girl in Dhing, terming the incident a “crime against humanity”.

CM Sarma has directed the Assam DGP to visit the site and ensure swift action against the accused, stating that no one will be spared.

Thousands of women from various communities and organizations staged demonstrations in Dhing town, demanding justice for the victim and swift action against the accused.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, called for the immediate arrest and hanging of the perpetrators, describing them as “inhuman beasts”.

The protesters also criticized the government and police for their failure to apprehend the culprits even 24 hours after the incident.

The protesting women expressed solidarity with the victim and demanded an end to violence against women.