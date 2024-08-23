Centre Approves Release Of Rs 40 Cr To Tripura As Flood Relief

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Aug 23: The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced today. The funding, part of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), aims to provide relief to affected people.

In addition to financial support, the Centre has deployed 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Indian Air Force to assist the state government in flood relief and rescue operations.

At least 22 people have died, and two others are missing in Tripura due to incessant rainfall, floods, and landslides. Over 65,400 people have taken shelter in 450 relief camps, with around 17 lakh people affected by the rains and floods.

Shah assured Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha of all assistance from the Centre, stating, “Our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times.”