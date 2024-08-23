Congress Party Stage Protests In Nagaland And Manipur Over “MODANI Mega Scam”

NET Web Desk

The Congress party staged simultaneous protests in Kohima, Nagaland, and Imphal, Manipur, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the alleged “MODANI Mega Scam” involving the Adani Group.

The protests, led by senior Congress leaders, called for the immediate removal of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson and a thorough investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

Protesters carried banners and placards with slogans questioning the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group, and demanding a JPC investigation into the alleged scam.

The demonstrators voiced their concerns about the alleged undue influence of corporate entities on the government and the regulatory body SEBI.

The Congress party has vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met, including the convening of a JPC to investigate the MODANI Mega Scam.

The protests saw participation from various top leaders of the Congress party, including members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Mahila Congress, and Seva Dal.