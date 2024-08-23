Independence Music Festival Celebrated In Aizawl, Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 23: Akashvani Aizawl and Mizoram Law College jointly organized the Independence Music Festival at the Mizoram Law College Legal Chamber to celebrate Indian Independence Day.

Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly Lalbiakzama and Dr. Esther L. Chhangte, Principal, Mizoram Law College, were the chief guest and guest of honor, respectively.

The festival featured musical performances, cultural dance, an Independence costume parade, quiz competition, and prize giveaways. Speaker Lalbiakzama emphasized the power of music to express joy, unity, and strength, transcending borders and languages. He encouraged artists to create songs showcasing Mizo heritage and values.

Lalbiakzama also addressed law students, advising them to approach their work with integrity, upholding truth and righteousness, to ensure justice and righteousness in Mizoram.

The program was attended by officials, students, and faculty members, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Samuel Z. Hrangate, Assistant Director (P) & Head of Programme, Akashvani Aizawl.