Indian Army Rescues Over 330 Civilians In Flood-Hit Tripura, Launches ‘Op Jal Rahat’ Relief Efforts

Agartala, Aug 23: In a massive humanitarian and disaster relief operation, the Indian Army has rescued over 330 civilians stranded in flood-affected areas of Tripura. The operation, codenamed ‘Op Jal Rahat’, was launched to provide aid and support to those affected by the devastating floods in the state.

Two columns from the 18 Assam Rifles, operating under the command of HQ 21 Sector Assam Rifles and IGAR (East), have been deployed in the worst-hit areas of Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar.

In addition to rescue efforts, medical aid has been provided to seven civilians, addressing their urgent health concerns amidst challenging conditions.

