NET Web Desk

Peren, August 23: Incessant rainfall triggered major landslides in Peren district, causing disruptions and posing a threat to the local population.

The landslides occurred between Tesen village and Tesangki river under Tening Sub-division, resulting in potential damage to infrastructure and risk to human life.

Local authorities have rushed to the affected area to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance to those affected by the landslides.