Manipur: Commando Team Arrests Cadre Of Banned Outfit In Connection With Extortion Case In Kakching

A Commando team from Kakching successfully arrested a cadre of the KCP-Nongdrenkhomba faction at the Keirak Keisham Leikai waiting shed along the Indo-Burma Sugnu road today at around 3.15 pm..The arrested individual has been identified as Wangkhem Sunil Singh, also known as Tomba, aged 40, son of the late W. Jugon Singh from Naranseina Maming Leikai in Bishnupur District. Currently, he resides at Wabagai Bazar, Kakching.

Sources said during questioning, Wangkhem Sunil Singh revealed that he is an active member of the banned KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) organization. He admitted to operating under the command of Chairman Nongdrenkhomba of the same organization. He further confessed to being directly involved in extortion activities across Kakching District, specifically targeting various government employees in the Kakching area for the banned organization.

A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.