Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Ammunition And Arms From Thoubal, Imphal East

NET Web Desk

Security forces conducted successful search operations in Thoubal and Imphal East districts, recovering a large cache of ammunition and arms.

During the operation in Tekcham Maning Ching, Thoubal District, the security forces found a variety of weapons and explosives, including one SGM carbine, one M20 pistol, two 9mm pistols, one .Bore Belt Action Rifle, nine HE-36 hand grenades, one 81mm mortar shell, two Green 80MK (WP) grenades, one tear gas grenade, seven tear smoke shells, one stun shell, thirty-five live ammunition rounds, three .303 blank cartridges, three cartridge signals of 16mm, and a Burmese note worth ten thousand. This operation marks a significant seizure of illegal arms and explosives in the region, posing a severe threat to security and public safety.

In a separate incident, security forces carried out an operation in Nungaipokpi Village, Imphal East District, recovering one pistol with a magazine, one 12-bore single barrel gun, three hand grenades, six wood piercing shells, fifteen blank cartridges, three detonators, one 2” Para illuminating bomb, five live ammunition rounds, three arming rings, three smoke grenades, and three anti-riot shells.