Manipur: Security Forces Seize Large Cache Of Weapons In Bishnupur District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 23: A combined security team conducted a massive combing and search operation in the general areas of Wainem, Keinou Maning, and Ayokpa Khun of Bishnupur district today. The operation included a column of 33 Assam Rifles, a column of the 8th Battalion CRPF, Bishnupur Police Station team and a Women Police team. The operation was under the overall command and supervision of Ksh. Ravikumar Singh, IPS, SP Bishnupur, and Amarjit Lamabam, MPS, Additional SP Bishnupur.

During the operation, a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from a bush. The items seized include one long-range improvised mortar (Pompi) with bipod, one AK assault rifle, one .303 bolt action rifle, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 pistol with a magazine, eleven hand grenades, eight detonators, one INSA LMG magazine, one 7.62mm LMG magazine, one tube launcher, one WP smoke bomb, eight tear gas shells, five tear smoke bombs, ten SLR rounds of ammunition, seventeen AK rounds of ammunition, ten .303 rounds of ammunition, six INSAS rounds of ammunition.

The recovered items have been handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further investigation and necessary action. Authorities are continuing to probe the origins and intended use of the recovered arms and ammunition.