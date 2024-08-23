Manipur: Tangkhul Naga Awunga Long Bans Hunting And Consumption Of Endangered Chinese Pangolin

NET Web Desk

The Tangkhul Naga Awunga Long (TNAL) has taken a major step towards wildlife conservation by signing a resolution to ban the hunting and consumption of the Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) within its jurisdiction in Manipur. Signed by TNAL President Eno Kashung Tennyson, this resolution aims to protect the endangered species, signaling a strong commitment from the apex body of Tangkhul Naga headmen, which governs over 250 villages across the Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati districts.

This resolution marks the culmination of 18 months of dedicated efforts by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Pangolin Crisis Fund (PCF), to combat the illegal wildlife trade in the region. The porous Indo-Myanmar border has become a hotspot for wildlife trafficking, with pangolins, the most trafficked mammals worldwide, being highly sought after for their scales and meat. These animals are often smuggled into international markets across Southeast Asia.

Eno Kashung Tennyson emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that without immediate action and awareness, the species could face extinction. The TNAL’s resolution, which is legally binding, is a crucial step in ensuring active community involvement in conservation efforts.

The Wildlife Trust of India, alongside local communities, will continue to raise awareness about the ecological importance of pangolins. This initiative includes strategically placed signage throughout the district and collaborations with local churches in Ukhrul. Monesh Singh Tomar, Senior Field Officer at WTI, highlighted the significance of community-led conservation projects, while Jose Louies, CEO of WTI, commended the TNAL’s initiative as a critical move toward preserving natural heritage and cultural practices.

The TNAL’s commitment to protecting the pangolin is not only a beacon of hope for the species but also sets a precedent for other communities in the region to embrace sustainable practices. As threats to biodiversity increase, such community-driven efforts are essential for the long-term preservation of endangered species like the pangolin.