Nagaland Hosts Roundtable Discussion To Boost Startup Ecosystem, Eyes International Partnerships

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 23: In a significant step towards fostering a vibrant startup culture, StartUp Nagaland, in partnership with the Department of Industries & Commerce, hosted a roundtable discussion at the Innovation & Incubation Space in Kohima yesterday.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including Ajay Singh from the Austrian Embassy’s Commercial Section, Arun Verma from Vantage Info, and top officials from the Nagaland government.

Secretary Shanavas C highlighted the importance of international partnerships in nurturing the startup ecosystem in Nagaland, while Austrian officials commended the state’s efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and pledged their support for the region’s economic development through sustained partnerships.

The discussion aimed to explore opportunities for collaboration and drive growth in Nagaland’s startup sector.