Nagaland: Relief Distributed To Stranded Drivers At Khuzama Check Post

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 23: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kohima, led by Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Jakhama, Nockpai Konyak, distributed relief in the form of dry rations to stranded drivers at the Khuzama check post in Kohima today.

The relief efforts aimed to provide assistance to drivers who have been stranded due to unforeseen circumstances, ensuring their basic needs are met.

The distribution of dry rations is part of the DDMA’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to those affected, promoting a sense of relief and comfort among the stranded drivers.

