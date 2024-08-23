Nagaland: Second Jhum Fair 2024 Held At Chiechama village

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 23: The second edition of the Jhum Fair 2024 was successfully held today at Chiechama village, organized by Chiechamiapfü Mechü Krotho. The event aimed to showcase and sell the rich harvest of locally grown agricultural products in Chiechama under Kohima district.

Neikuonuo Rüpreo, Chairperson of Krotho, expressed the organization’s commitment to making the Jhum Fair an annual activity, which commenced in 2023. The fair featured over 20 stalls, offering a diverse range of fresh produce, including vegetables and fruits like cucumber, maize, fresh chillies, pumpkin, tomato, and banana.

In addition to the agricultural products, the fair also showcased Chiechama cuisine, agricultural tools, equipment, and handicrafts, highlighting the community’s rich cultural heritage and self-sufficiency.

The Jhum Fair 2024 served as a platform for local farmers and artisans to promote and sell their products, fostering economic growth and community development in the region.