Sikkim Embarks On Ambitious Expedition To Assess Glacial Lake Susceptibility

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 23: A joint venture between the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Department of Science and Technology, along with six state government departments and external experts, is set to embark on a Glacial Lake Susceptibility Study and Community Outreach expedition to Mangan District from August 28 to September 14.

The expedition aims to conduct a detailed susceptibility assessment of five high-risk glacial lakes in Mangan district, which are prone to outburst floods. The team comprises 32 members, including three secretaries from various departments and experts from Sikkim University, the Geological Survey of India, and the Central Water Commission.

The expedition is a crucial step towards mitigating the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, which affected the state last year. The SSDMA Relief Commissioner emphasized the government’s prompt response to the disaster and the establishment of a Technical Committee to review the status of glacial lakes in the state.

The team will conduct extensive studies, including subsurface geological conditions, and engage with local communities to identify high-risk areas. The expedition represents a significant effort to safeguard vulnerable downstream communities and assets from potential threats posed by glacial lake outburst floods.