TIPRA Motha Chief Vows To Expel Bangladeshis From Tripura And Northeast

NET Web Desk

Agartala, August 23: Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, chief of TIPRA Motha, has made a strong statement, vowing to expel all Bangladeshis from Tripura and the Northeast region if provocations against India continue.

Debbarma’s remark came in response to a Twitter post by @talibulilmr, claiming that the Seven Sister states and West Bengal are part of Bangladesh and threatening India with severe consequences.

Debbarma instructed the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) and the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) to identify the number of Bangladeshi students currently studying in Tripura and the Northeast.

Debbarma warned that TIPRA Motha would take action to expel all Bangladeshis from the region and state if the provocations continue.

The original tweet from @talibulilmr accused India of creating instability in Bangladesh, causing artificial floods, and claimed that the Seven Sisters and West Bengal belong to Bangladesh and will be made independent.