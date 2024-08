NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions as the weather conditions could lead to flooding and disruptions.

Authorities have been alerted, and emergency services are on standby to respond to any incidents arising from the heavy rainfall.