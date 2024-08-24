Manipur: Chief Minister Inaugurates 2-Day Mega Job Fair In Imphal

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today inaugurated a two-day Mega Job Fair under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) at Liberal College, Luwangsangbam, Imphal East. The event, aimed at providing employment opportunities and career guidance, featured 30 stalls and was attended by State Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar and Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh.

In addition to the job fair, Chief Minister Singh also inaugurated several new facilities at the college, including a new administrative building, the construction of an OBC Girl’s Hostel, and Classroom Building-A. These developments are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure and learning environment at educational institutions in the state.

During the event, Chief Minister Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering the people of Manipur through comprehensive training and employment opportunities. “Through various programs like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), we are taking significant steps towards a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Manipur, where every individual has the chance to contribute to and benefit from our state’s progress,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of education in the state’s development, Singh added, “Education is the cornerstone of progress, and it is our duty to ensure that every student has access to quality learning environments.” The inauguration of these new facilities is expected to significantly improve the educational experience for students at Liberal College and contribute to the overall progress of the region.